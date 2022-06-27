Still hot, but rainfall chances going up and monitoring tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern is beginning to get interesting and starting to make some changes, rather than just seeing very hot and sunny conditions.

The big dome of high pressure that has dominated over the last several weeks is beginning to get shoved out to the west and that has already allowed a weak frontal boundary to stall up in Central Texas.

The combination of that and a weak tropical wave in the northern Gulf of Mexico is going to throw extra clouds in our direction and a few isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Most of the rainfall associated with the tropical wave will remain in the Gulf, but development of the system will have a lot to do with how much rainfall we potentially get in South Texas.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center has a low chance of tropical development in the next 48-hours as well as over the next 5-days. There are two other systems west of the Caribbean. One has a high chance of development, and potentially turning into Bonnie, and the other has a low chance of development. Those two systems will not impact us, but we’ll be monitoring them closely.

Our focus this week will be the weak front to our north and the weak area of low pressure in the Gulf. Right now, rainfall chances, on average, will be around a quarter to half an inch. If the low-pressure system gets closer to the shore, then some of the coastal communities may see in excess of one inch for the next couple of days.

With more clouds and more shower potential, afternoon high temperatures will come down some, but still be near seasonal average. Still keep hydrated and do everything you can to keep cool.

The chance of rain exits by the end of the week and heat dome will build back in for the weekend.

Today: More clouds in the area with isolated to scattered showers in the area; still blazing hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible…Low: 73…Wind: NNE 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, still hot (but seasonal) with isolated to scattered showers and storms…High: 92…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and storms as we monitor tropical wave in the Gulf…High: 89…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Thursday: Still mainly cloudy with some isolated showers still in the area; continue to monitor tropical wave in Gulf…High: 90...Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Tropical wave moves out; rain chances begin to decrease, and heat goes back up with more sunshine returning…High: 92…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: High pressure heat dome comes back with a good mix of clouds and sunshine with windy conditions and hot temperatures.

Have a great day and hopefully you get some good rainfall at your house!