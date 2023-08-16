Watch Now
Still hot but more stray showers are expected

Near record temperatures ahead but more stray showers are expected later today
Posted at 6:45 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 07:55:16-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day (Wednesday)!

We are halfway through the work week and yes, it's still hot. Temperatures will be reaching the 100s yet again today. We will see another round of stray showers working their way further inland, so our southern counties should have a better chance of catching a shower or two.

Heat advisories will be in effect today beginning at noon until 8 P.M.

The stray showers coming in today will be hit or miss so everyone won't see them, but don't worry more rain is expected early next week!

Have a great day!

