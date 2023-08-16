Still hot but more stray showers are expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day (Wednesday)!

We are halfway through the work week and yes, it's still hot. Temperatures will be reaching the 100s yet again today. We will see another round of stray showers working their way further inland, so our southern counties should have a better chance of catching a shower or two.

Heat advisories will be in effect today beginning at noon until 8 P.M.

The stray showers coming in today will be hit or miss so everyone won't see them, but don't worry more rain is expected early next week!

Have a great day!