Still hot and windy, but rain activity begins

Daily rain chances through next week
Julia Kwedi Thursday 6/19/25 5pm forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Juneteenth!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray showers into the evening

Tropical moisture has finally arrived in the Coastal Bend, kicking off daily rain chances that will last into next week. Stray showers will continue to be spotty through tonight before becoming more isolated to scattered by Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Fri-YAY: Scattered showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and some showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!

