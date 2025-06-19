Still hot and windy, but rain activity begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Juneteenth!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Stray showers into the evening
Tropical moisture has finally arrived in the Coastal Bend, kicking off daily rain chances that will last into next week. Stray showers will continue to be spotty through tonight before becoming more isolated to scattered by Friday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Fri-YAY: Scattered showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and some showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!