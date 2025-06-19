Still hot and windy, but rain activity begins

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Juneteenth!

Stray showers into the evening

Tropical moisture has finally arrived in the Coastal Bend, kicking off daily rain chances that will last into next week. Stray showers will continue to be spotty through tonight before becoming more isolated to scattered by Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Fri-YAY: Scattered showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Friday night: Partly cloudy and some showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

