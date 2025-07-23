Still hot and humid now, with improving chances later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Still hot and breezy

Improving rain chances

And the heat goes on ... Once again staring the morning off on a partly cloudy note before sunny skies take over by midday. Minor to major heat risk persists in the forecast as actual temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temps in the 100s.

Continue to practice heat safety today and tomorrow, as it will be the hottest day of the week.

Rain chances are starting to improve and look more promising as deep tropical moisture is set to arrive in the Coastal Bend on Friday. This is associated with an area of interest that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring off the eastern coast of Florida. It has only a 10% chance of development over the next 7 days, but right now, this moisture appears to be our rainmaker.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Clear skies, a bit less humid

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Hottest day of the week

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great day!