Still hot and humid as we soon approach the autumnal equinox

Happy Thursday!

Another hot and more humid day today with increasing moisture, making our heat index values potentially topping out at 110° today. Our highs will continue in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.

We will continue with hot and humid conditions throughout the weekend. On a positive note, we are only two days away from the official first day of fall. That being said, for our first week of fall there is a cold front that could potentially make its way to the Coastal Bend by Tuesday, and with high pressure kicking off further west, this would create the opportunity for some rain to return in the forecast.

Will continue to monitor closely, with a better idea as the front approaches. Have a great day :)

