Watch
Weather

Actions

Still cool and cloudy today, spotty showers

Marginal risk of severe weather for northern areas Friday
items.[0].image.alt
6WEATHER Center
6WEATHER Thursday Day Planner
6WEATHER Thursday Day Planner
Storm Prediction Center Severe Outlook for Friday 4-23-21
Posted at 6:26 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 07:26:27-04

CORPUS CHRISTI — Temperatures have been below normal for a few days thanks to some late-season cold fronts moving through South Texas and we’ll have another round of 70s today with increasing clouds and a few isolated to scattered showers in the forecast today through the end of the week.

This will be courtesy of a warm front pushing northward from South Texas through the central parts of the state. This will begin this afternoon and through the day tomorrow and eventually meet up with a weak cold front. Some severe weather will be possible from San Antonio eastward towards Dallas-Fort Worth and into the Houston area. If you have travel plans, want to keep an eye on the forecast.

The potential for a few severe thunderstorms in northern sections of the Coastal Bend will be possible on Friday, but a good amount of that is forecast to stay north. Otherwise, despite the weak cold front moving in around midday Saturday, a warming trend will be underway.

Today: Mainly cloudy, cool and breezy with a few isolated showers/sprinkles…High: 75…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy, cool and muggy with a few sprinkles/lt. showers…Low: 69…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, more hints of sunshine, warmer and scattered showers and thundershowers, some severe weather north…High: 83…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Cold front moves in midday, though weak, some brief storms may accompany front, then turning sunny…High: 90…Wind: NE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, near seasonal, warm and breezy…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Few more clouds, more wind, warm and muggy…High: 84…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, windy and warm…High: 86…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Don’t forget to download our FREE 6WEATHER StormShield App! You can watch radar and track storms LIVE!

Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019