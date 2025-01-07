Still cold with increasing rain chances in the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Some drizzles or a stray shower overnight

Potential icing for southern counties on bridges and overpasses

We got a few more days with cold mornings and barely warmer afternoons. Cloudy skies will remain in the forecast through the rest of the work week as moisture from the Gulf moves in, also increasing our rain chances.

Stray showers are possible for southern counties and neighborhoods overnight so potential icing could be in an issue on bridges and overpasses. Our rainiest day of the week will be Thursday with numerous showers expected.

We'll finally get a break from the cold as temperatures will warm up closer to average in the 60s by the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy and warmer

Temperature: Low 38ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Overcast, increasing chance of showers

Temperature: High 45ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Wednesday Night: Cloudy and showers after midnights

Temperature: Low 38ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Have a good evening!