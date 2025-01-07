Still cold with increasing rain chances in the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Some drizzles or a stray shower overnight
- Potential icing for southern counties on bridges and overpasses
We got a few more days with cold mornings and barely warmer afternoons. Cloudy skies will remain in the forecast through the rest of the work week as moisture from the Gulf moves in, also increasing our rain chances.
Stray showers are possible for southern counties and neighborhoods overnight so potential icing could be in an issue on bridges and overpasses. Our rainiest day of the week will be Thursday with numerous showers expected.
We'll finally get a break from the cold as temperatures will warm up closer to average in the 60s by the weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and warmer
Temperature: Low 38ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Overcast, increasing chance of showers
Temperature: High 45ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Wednesday Night: Cloudy and showers after midnights
Temperature: Low 38ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph
Have a good evening!