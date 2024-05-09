Still hot and humid with unhealthy air today, but cleaner air arrives Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relief from midweek excessive heat and smoke arrives early Friday as a cold front brings drier and cleaner air to the Coastal Bend. A series of disturbances promises ample rainfall next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Another hot and humid night is in store before a Friday morning cold front

Temperatures will drop a bit with the front, but the drier and cleaner air will be a relief

Much needed rain will begin Saturday night and continuing off and on through Monday

Additional rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy, hazy, warm and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 14 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy and windy, with morning haze

Temperature:

High near 90

Winds:

Northeast 16 to 30 mph

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East wind 14 to 26 mph

Remain cognizant of heat and pollution hazards this afternoon and evening; have a Plan-B for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.