Still hot and humid with unhealthy air today, but cleaner air arrives Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Relief from midweek excessive heat and smoke arrives early Friday as a cold front brings drier and cleaner air to the Coastal Bend. A series of disturbances promises ample rainfall next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Another hot and humid night is in store before a Friday morning cold front
- Temperatures will drop a bit with the front, but the drier and cleaner air will be a relief
- Much needed rain will begin Saturday night and continuing off and on through Monday
- Additional rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday of next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy, hazy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Friday:
Partly cloudy and windy, with morning haze
Temperature:
High near 90
Winds:
Northeast 16 to 30 mph
Saturday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East wind 14 to 26 mph
Remain cognizant of heat and pollution hazards this afternoon and evening; have a Plan-B for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.