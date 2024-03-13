Sticky and muggy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humid air you can wear this evening

Winds will pick up tonight, gusting up to 35 mph

Rain chances continue to improve for this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Building cloud cover and gusty winds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 20 mph

Tomorrow: Muggy and windy conditions continue with cloudy skies

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: SSE 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

Friday: Partly sunny

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SSE 10 to 15 mph

Have a good night!