Staying warm this week, much cooler this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI — A weak cold front is draped across the Lone Star State this morning from Del Rio stretching up to the northeast around Dallas/Ft. Worth and towards the Arklatex area. This has prompted some showers and storms in the vicinity of the frontal boundary, at times resulting in some severe storms, and cooler temperatures for the northern half of the state.

This is far removed from South Texas and we are on the warm and humid side of the boundary. Today and for the next couple of days we’ll be experiencing plenty of cloud coverage, still above normal temperatures and only a few stray to isolated showers in the forecast.

Heaviest rainfall amounts through the next 7-days will be for central and northern parts of Texas, but here in the Coastal Bend we’ll see a few tenths, up to a half inch of rain. We’ll keep an eye on the heavier activity as those may drop isolated heavier amounts. Any rainfall at this point is a much-welcomed sight.

Today: Mainly cloudy, very warm, humid and breezy with a few stray showers…High: 85…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudy, stuffy with patchy dense fog and light mist…Low: 72…Wind: ESE 4-8 MPH.

Wednesday: Above normal temperatures again, cloudy and light wind with stray showers…High: 86…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Weak frontal boundary slides into area, isolated showers and mainly cloudy with more wind…High: 82…Wind: ENE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Lot of clouds, isolated showers, humid and warm…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Moderately strong cold front arrives early, isolated showers, cloudy and much cooler with windy conditions…High: 76…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Cool morning in the 50s, still cloudy and cool in the PM with isolated showers…High: 71…Wind: NNE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!

