Staying hot & humid but rain not completely out of the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical moisture continues to be in place over South Texas as upper-level high-pressure is trying to re-gain control of our forecast. The good news is that the high-pressure heat-dome is not dominant and that is allowing our south to southeasterly winds to bring in a few stray showers over the area.

Over the next several days this is the pattern that will dominant. A few passing seabreeze showers, hot temperatures, lots of humidity and plenty of breezy to windy conditions.

The 6WEATHER Team will monitor a weak tropical wave that will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Tropical formation chances are low according to the National Hurricane Center, but it may throw some heavier tropical moisture towards the Coastal Bend late Saturday and into early Sunday.

Not looking for widespread rain chances over the area, but we’ll increase our rain from stray to isolated to isolated to scattered showers and storms, favoring our coastal areas.

Rainfall amounts don’t look to be overly impressive, with some residents only picking up a few sprinkles to nothing, but there could be some spotty areas that pick up another quarter to half inch of rain on average the next couple of days.

So, with the small daily rain chances, we’ll still be hot with highs right near seasonal average along with heat index values around 105-110. Continue to stay hydrated with lots of water when working outdoors and continue to practice heat safety tips!

Today: Partly cloudy skies, hot, humid and breezy with a few stray seabreeze showers…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH…Heat Index: 106-112.

Tonight: Watching a few showers that could come into our northern counties early in the night before midnight with a stalling frontal boundary…Low: 75…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies continue as tropical moisture continues to increase over South Texas; still hot, humid and turning windy with a stray passing shower…High: 95…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: Partly to mainly cloudy skies with isolated to scattered showers and storms possible, not widespread…keeping an eye on tropical disturbance that will emerge in the southern Gulf…High: 94…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Early morning showers and storms possible, especially near the coast as we continue to monitor tropical wave in Gulf; otherwise partly to mainly cloudy skies, hot and humid…High: 92…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Monday: Partly cloudy, very humid and hot with stray seabreeze showers remaining in the forecast…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid and windy with a stray shower…High: 93…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH…Heat Index: 105-110.

Have a great day and hopefully you receive some more beneficial rain at your home