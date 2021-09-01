Staying hot & hazy with a few isolated showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we enter the first day of September, it is a good reminder that we are headed into the time when tropical activity begins to peak. Tropical Depression Ida continues to churn over towards the mid-Atlantic states bringing flooding rains for those residents. Tropical Depression Kate is still churning in the central Atlantic and newly formed Tropical Storm Larry is just off the coast of Africa and will head to the west. None of these systems are a bother to South Texas but having a plan on what you and your family will do in the event a system affects us is always a good idea.

Closer to home, upper-level high pressure is going to move slightly up to the north and allow some pockets of moisture to stream in off the Gulf.

The result with be a few isolated showers today and Thursday and then picking up to more scattered on Friday. We’ll still be under the influence of the high pressure though and that will be felt in the temperatures as those are still forecast to be above normal in the mid to upper 90s.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely and under the scarce thunderstorm activity a few lucky residents could pick up a quick quarter to half inch of rain. Some residents may get little to no rainfall and just partake in the hot temperatures.

Beach conditions are improving, but the breezy conditions today and tomorrow will result in low to moderate rip currents. Those who are headed to the beach to beat the heat are always encouraged to use caution, especially when red flags are flying.

The weekend looks great with sunshine, only a stray shower, and temperatures soaring into the upper 90s. Heat indices each day will also top out around 105-115 degrees. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Labor Day also looks great with mainly sunny skies and only a stray shower.

Today: Lots of sunshine, a passing isolated shower, but still hot and humid…High: 97…Heat Index: 107-114…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and humid…Low: 78…Wind: SSE 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Isolated showers, but mainly dry, hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: More scattered showers in the area, partly cloudy and still hot…High: 95…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny with only a passing stray shower, hot and humid…High: 97…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, very hot and humid…High: 98…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Labor Day Monday: Mainly sunny, a passing shower, mainly hot and humid…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

