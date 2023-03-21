Spotty showers and warmer temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

It's "air you can wear" this morning, with abundant humidity lingering in the air. Aside from a few spotty showers this morning through early afternoon, some late-day sunshine will help carry our afternoon highs to the upper 70s. Our warming trend continues as southeast winds promote warm, humid weather in our forecast this week.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday appear to be dry days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on these days ahead of our next cold front. That front arrive Friday around noon. Downslope winds will carry out high temperatures to the lower 90s! Conditions will be less hot over the weekend with another opportunity for showers on Sunday.

Happy Taco Tuesday!