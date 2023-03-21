Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spotty showers and warmer temps

Tuesday continues warming trend
Clouds overtake beach out near Bob Hall Pier - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana
FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana<br/>
Clouds overtake beach out near Bob Hall Pier - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana
Clouds overtake beach out near Bob Hall Pier - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana
Posted at 5:50 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 06:50:09-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Tuesday morning!

It's "air you can wear" this morning, with abundant humidity lingering in the air. Aside from a few spotty showers this morning through early afternoon, some late-day sunshine will help carry our afternoon highs to the upper 70s. Our warming trend continues as southeast winds promote warm, humid weather in our forecast this week.

Looking ahead, Wednesday and Thursday appear to be dry days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s on these days ahead of our next cold front. That front arrive Friday around noon. Downslope winds will carry out high temperatures to the lower 90s! Conditions will be less hot over the weekend with another opportunity for showers on Sunday.

Happy Taco Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019