SPOOKY WEEKEND FORECAST: More of the same sunny and warm conditions

Rain chances increase late next week
Julia Kwedi's Friday 10-25-24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the end of the work week!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The copy and paste comfortable summer like weather isn't going anywhere. So that means take advantage of the gorgeous weekend ahead. Rain chances have improved late next week potentially beginning Wednesday with isolated to scattered showers through Friday. That could mean a soggy Halloween but we'll fine tune that forecast as we get closer.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies, patchy dense fog
Temperature: High 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph

Tomorrow: A few clouds, humid and warm
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday Night:
Temperature: High 67ºF
Winds: ESE 5 mph

Have a good night and a wonderful weekend!

