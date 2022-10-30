Spooktacular Sunday over Coastal Bend with fair skies, light winds and low humidity. Rain chances coming week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure will move slowly east and return light southeasterly winds tonight, then bring onshore flow to increase humidity Monday ahead of an upper air disturbance. Heavy rain is possible Monday night and Tuesday, with most of the significant precipitation along the immediate coast. The disturbance will be aided by a developing coastal trough that will funnel Gulf moisture into the area. Expect drying mid- to late-week, but another storm system will approach the region this coming weekend. For now, heavy rainfall does not appear likely, with most of that energy well to our north and west. Afternoon temperatures this coming week will be generally in the lower to middle 80s, holding to the middle 70s on Tuesday. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s tonight to the 60s and lower 70s during the work week.

Tropical disturbance 95L is likely to becoming a tropical depression later today or Monday as it moves to the west northwest across the central Caribbean Sea. Models suggest this system will not pose a threat to South Texas.

