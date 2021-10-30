Spooktacular Saturday Across the Coastal Bend this Halloween Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Your Halloween weekend dominated by fair skies begins a warming trend that will last through Tuesday, then a strong cold front brings thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. Colder air sweeps into the region early Thursday to close out the week. After a Saturday morning with temperatures plunging into the middle to upper 40s across much of the region, surface high pressure is shifting east to bring return flow to the area. That will moderate overnight temperatures and gradually return Gulf moisture to the Coastal Bend. By midweek, an upper level disturbance brings rain chances and a strong cold front to the region, with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area Wednesday overnight. Rainfall may be significant before ending midday Thursday as colder air sweeps in from the northwest. Skies will be fair the rest of the week, but temperatures will be well below normal. Highs will be in the 80s before cooling to the 60s and 70s Thursday through Saturday. Lows in the 60s will dip to the 40s and 50s Thursday through Saturday.

