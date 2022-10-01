Spectacular weekend weather for the Coastal Bend: happy October!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure at the surface and in the upper air brought a spectacular weekend to the Coastal Bend. The upper ridge will move southeast by Monday, allowing high clouds but no rain until Friday. As a result of the dry atmosphere, expect afternoon temperatures to be near normal, in the middle to upper 80s. Daybreak temperatures will range from the middle 60s to lower 70s. Light easterly winds overnight will become easterly at 5 to 10 miles an hour. With Ian now dissipated, the only disturbance in the Atlantic Basin is just southwest of Cabo Verde. This system has a good chance of tropical cyclone development but likely will remain over the Atlantic. Meanwhile, Eastern Pacific Category 1 Hurricane Orlene will dissipate as it moves inland over Mexico early next week. Its remnant moisture will spill across the Sierra Madre and give isolated showers by Friday.

