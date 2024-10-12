Spectacular weekend, early week upcoming with much-needed late-week rainfall on tap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With beach conditions improving, weekend visitors will find lower water levels and moderate rip current risks. There will be debris on beaches still, but water remains warm. Meantime, mild mornings and warm afternoons will be ideal for outdoor activities. Welcome rainfall will return later in the coming week, with up to an inch expected.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Skies will remain clear through the weekend
- Mild mornings and warm afternoons will accompany low humidity
- Light winds will be generally out of the east southeast
- Some early morning fog will lift and disperse quickly today and Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 9 mph
Tonight:
Clear and mild, with patchy early morning fog
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Light east southeast
Sunday:
Sunny and warm
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
East southeast 5 to 10 mph
Superb outdoor recreational and work conditions will prevail this weekend and early next week, with mild temperatures, light winds and low humidity. Expect more humidity with increasing rain chances Wednesday night through Friday.