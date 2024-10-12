Spectacular weekend, early week upcoming with much-needed late-week rainfall on tap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — With beach conditions improving, weekend visitors will find lower water levels and moderate rip current risks. There will be debris on beaches still, but water remains warm. Meantime, mild mornings and warm afternoons will be ideal for outdoor activities. Welcome rainfall will return later in the coming week, with up to an inch expected.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Skies will remain clear through the weekend

Mild mornings and warm afternoons will accompany low humidity

Light winds will be generally out of the east southeast

Some early morning fog will lift and disperse quickly today and Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 9 mph

Tonight:

Clear and mild, with patchy early morning fog

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Light east southeast

Sunday:

Sunny and warm

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Superb outdoor recreational and work conditions will prevail this weekend and early next week, with mild temperatures, light winds and low humidity. Expect more humidity with increasing rain chances Wednesday night through Friday.