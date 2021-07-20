Some rainfall back in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a few days to dry out from the record-setting rainfall that fell last week, we are going to be returning to a more wet weather pattern in South Texas. At least for just a few days.

This morning there is a weak frontal boundary that is continuing to slide southward towards the Coastal Bend. That, along with a weak upper-level disturbance that is taking shape in east Texas, will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms across our viewing area.

Some of the rainfall will be heavy in nature and result in some localized flooding, given that the grounds are still very saturated from previous rainfall events. The heavy rain is the biggest threat that this event will bring. At this time, most of the storms that do develop will stay below severe limits. However, we will be keeping a close eye and be sure to report any watches or warnings that may be issued by the National Weather Service.

The upper-level low and weak front will meander over the region today, and to less extent, on Wednesday and Thursday which will result in isolated showers and storms. However, heavy rainfall and storms are still possible those days.

By Friday, the disturbance and weak front will move out and sunshine, hotter temperatures, and more Saharan dust will produce haze going into the weekend through early next week along with more wind in the area.

The Tropical Atlantic continues to be very quiet. Just like we all like it!

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms; some may be heavy at times…High: 91…Wind: SW/NE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Showers ending, still mainly to partly cloudy and humid…Low: 73…Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated showers/storms…High: 92…Wind: SE 6-12 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers/storms in the region…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny and more wind with hazy, hot and humid conditions…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny, windy, hot and hazy…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, windy, hot and hazy…High: 94…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Have a great day!

