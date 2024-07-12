Soggy start to the weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weekend is hours away! Showers will still be in the forecast making for a soggy start to the weekend but we will dry out and warm up Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered showers overnight

More Saharan dust moves in tomorrow

More sunshine and dry by Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some t-showers

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine with isolated showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and showers clear out

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and weekend!