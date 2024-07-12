Watch Now
Soggy start to the weekend ahead

Josh Bishop
Posted at 3:43 PM, Jul 12, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weekend is hours away! Showers will still be in the forecast making for a soggy start to the weekend but we will dry out and warm up Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered showers overnight
  • More Saharan dust moves in tomorrow
  • More sunshine and dry by Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some t-showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: More sunshine with isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and showers clear out
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and weekend!

