Soggy start to the weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! The weekend is hours away! Showers will still be in the forecast making for a soggy start to the weekend but we will dry out and warm up Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers overnight
- More Saharan dust moves in tomorrow
- More sunshine and dry by Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some t-showers
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: More sunshine with isolated showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and showers clear out
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day and weekend!