Soggy morning as showers continue

Light to moderate showers
Posted at 7:01 AM, Oct 11, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

We're in for a soggy morning as showers continue to roll into the Coastal Bend due to Pacific and Gulf moisture. This will keep our skies cloudy throughout the day as well.

Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s because of the showers and cloudy conditions.

Showers will decrease as we approach the afternoon hours as drier air begins to move in. Tomorrow, morning showers are possible and temperatures will increase as sunshine and dry air returns.

Have a great day!

