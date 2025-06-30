Soggy end to the month of June

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday!
- Shower and t-storms to start the work week
- Rounds of Saharan dust
We'll close out the month of June on a soggy note as scattered showers and t-storms move across the Coastal Bend. Tropical moisture from remnants of what was Tropical Storm Barry will provide decent rainfall today and tomorrow.
Temperatures will take a small dip early this week thanks to cloudy skies and rainfall.
The focus in the forecast will shift to Saharan dust and dry heat later in the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Scattered storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Storms wrapping up, cooler
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
