Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Soaked end to the weekend

Showers pick up in intensity late tonight and carry on overnight
Rainy
Dale Nelson
Cloudy, rain and cool today through this evening. Another chance of rain expected Friday.
Rainy
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:17:06-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We're ending the weekend with quite a washout but the showers will continue overnight and pick up in in

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Thunderstorms will begin popping in late tonight.
  • Marginal risk for Excessive Rainfall tomorrow for Bee county, San Patricio county and coastal Nueces and Kleberg counties. Aransas and Refugio counties will be under a Slight risk for Excessive Rainfall.
  • Isolated or localized flash flooding could be a concern due to rainfall accumulations and heavy downpours as showers continue

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Showers continue throughout the night. Thunderstorms possible overnight
Temperature: 52
Winds: ESE 10 - 15 MPH

Tomorrow: Heavy periods of rain and t-storms possible during the morning
Temperature: 64
Winds: SE 10 - 20 MPH

Tuesday: Showers and t-storms through the day with overcast skies during occasional rainfall pauses
Temperature: 70
Winds: SSE at 12 - 25 MPH

Have a good night and stay safe!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019