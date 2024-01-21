Soaked end to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We're ending the weekend with quite a washout but the showers will continue overnight and pick up in in
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Thunderstorms will begin popping in late tonight.
- Marginal risk for Excessive Rainfall tomorrow for Bee county, San Patricio county and coastal Nueces and Kleberg counties. Aransas and Refugio counties will be under a Slight risk for Excessive Rainfall.
- Isolated or localized flash flooding could be a concern due to rainfall accumulations and heavy downpours as showers continue
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Showers continue throughout the night. Thunderstorms possible overnight
Temperature: 52
Winds: ESE 10 - 15 MPH
Tomorrow: Heavy periods of rain and t-storms possible during the morning
Temperature: 64
Winds: SE 10 - 20 MPH
Tuesday: Showers and t-storms through the day with overcast skies during occasional rainfall pauses
Temperature: 70
Winds: SSE at 12 - 25 MPH
Have a good night and stay safe!