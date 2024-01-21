Soaked end to the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening! We're ending the weekend with quite a washout but the showers will continue overnight and pick up in in

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Thunderstorms will begin popping in late tonight.

Marginal risk for Excessive Rainfall tomorrow for Bee county, San Patricio county and coastal Nueces and Kleberg counties. Aransas and Refugio counties will be under a Slight risk for Excessive Rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Showers continue throughout the night. Thunderstorms possible overnight

Temperature: 52

Winds: ESE 10 - 15 MPH

Tomorrow: Heavy periods of rain and t-storms possible during the morning

Temperature: 64

Winds: SE 10 - 20 MPH

Tuesday: Showers and t-storms through the day with overcast skies during occasional rainfall pauses

Temperature: 70

Winds: SSE at 12 - 25 MPH

Have a good night and stay safe!