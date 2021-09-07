Small rain chances today, big time heat sticks around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak frontal boundary to our north is stalled out just north of the Coastal Bend this morning and will result in partly cloudy skies for much of the day.

A lot of the rainfall associated with the front has dissipated overnight, however, with the boundary nearby and enough daytime heating, we will not be able to rule out some isolated showers and storms firing up later this afternoon. Some of the showers/storms could produce brief heavy downpours, but for the most part, most of us will stay dry.

Aside from this opportunity for some showers today, upper-level high pressure will take over the forecast for the rest of the week and promote our usual sunshine and very hot temperatures. Slightly drier air, on the surface, will mix down so we won’t see heat index values quite as high, but they will still be in the range of 100-108 degrees.

We are just a few days away from the peak of hurricane season which is September 10th. Hurricane Larry, a powerful and major category 3 storm continues to churn in the central Atlantic and will head north and northeastward. Tropical Wave Invest 91-L is in the southern Gulf and will head to the northeast and could become a minimal tropical storm, which would be Mindy, as it heads to the southeast later this week.

Our next best opportunity for rainfall will come late Sunday and into early next week as tropical moisture increases and results in scattered to numerous showers and storms in the area. Some locations could see 1-2+ inches of rain and is something we’ll monitor closely as we get closer to that time frame.

Today: Partly cloudy and hot with a few isolated showers/storms; some could produce locally heavy rain…High: 97…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Quiet, pleasant and mild…Low: 73…Wind: Light and Variable.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and hot with relatively light winds…High: 98…Winds: ESE 7-14 MPH.

Thursday: Lots of sunshine and very hot…High: 99…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, dry and hot conditions continue…High: 98…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and hot…High: 96…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Scattered showers and storms increasing along with cloud coverage…High: 92…Wind: ESE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day today and stay cool!