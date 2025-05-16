Slightly better temps, but humidity makes for worsening heat risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate to extreme heat risk (levels 2 to 4 out of 4) this weekend
- Moderate rip current risk
Your weekend forecast looks to be perfect with hot and mostly sunny conditions, making for great outdoor activities and beach/pool plans. Be sure to practice heat safety all throughout the weekend. Even though temperatures will improve a bit, the unrelenting humidity will worsen our heat risk, ranging from moderate to extreme heat risk (levels 2 to 4 out of 4) through the weekend. If the weather calls you out to the coast, please be careful, as the rip current risk will be moderate.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: A few clouds, still breezy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Saturday night: Increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a good evening and a fabulous weekend!