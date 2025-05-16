Slightly better temps, but humidity makes for worsening heat risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Moderate to extreme heat risk (levels 2 to 4 out of 4) this weekend

Moderate rip current risk

Your weekend forecast looks to be perfect with hot and mostly sunny conditions, making for great outdoor activities and beach/pool plans. Be sure to practice heat safety all throughout the weekend. Even though temperatures will improve a bit, the unrelenting humidity will worsen our heat risk, ranging from moderate to extreme heat risk (levels 2 to 4 out of 4) through the weekend. If the weather calls you out to the coast, please be careful, as the rip current risk will be moderate.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, still breezy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and humid

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Saturday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a good evening and a fabulous weekend!