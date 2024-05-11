Skies will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures today, but more heat and rain chances return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A warm front will move north of the Coastal Bend later today, returning Gulf moisture, heat and rain chances to the region early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures will be much milder today, with highs in the middle 80s

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return early next week

Additional rain expected Wednesday and Thursday

Excessive heat may return by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

East 16 to 30 mph

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast wind 15 to 28 mph

With increasing rain chances, have a Plan B in place for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.