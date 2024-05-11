Skies will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures today, but more heat and rain chances return Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A warm front will move north of the Coastal Bend later today, returning Gulf moisture, heat and rain chances to the region early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures will be much milder today, with highs in the middle 80s
- Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return early next week
- Additional rain expected Wednesday and Thursday
- Excessive heat may return by early next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 16 to 30 mph
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East 14 to 26 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 15 to 28 mph
With increasing rain chances, have a Plan B in place for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.