Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Skies will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures today, but more heat and rain chances return Sunday

A warm front will move north of the Coastal Bend later today, returning Gulf moisture, heat and rain chances to the region early next week.
NOAASolar.png
NOAA
NOAA Solar Storm Safety Recommendations
NOAASolar.png
Posted at 10:27 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 11:27:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A warm front will move north of the Coastal Bend later today, returning Gulf moisture, heat and rain chances to the region early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures will be much milder today, with highs in the middle 80s
  • Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return early next week
  • Additional rain expected Wednesday and Thursday
  • Excessive heat may return by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Partly cloudy and windy with isolated showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
East 16 to 30 mph

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy, windy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast wind 15 to 28 mph

With increasing rain chances, have a Plan B in place for outdoor activities on Mother's Day.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019