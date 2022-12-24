Skies remain mostly cloudy as Arctic high slowly modifies; temperatures remain in the upper 30s to lower 40s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A freeze warning and a wind chill advisory are in effect for tonight as an Arctic airmass lingers over region. Gradual warming returns seasonable temperatures by midweek, and above normal temperatures with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the week. The brutal cold is slowly losing its icy grip over South Texas and the adjacent coastal waters, but another hard freeze is expected tonight and a light freeze Sunday night. Onshore flow returns warmth and Gulf moisture by Tuesday, and that warm, humid air passing over frigid waters will mean sea fog from Tuesday at least through Thursday. A series of upper-level disturbances will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. Highs will moderate from the 40s to the 70s during the coming week, while lows warm from the 20s and 30s to the 50s and 60s by late week. A south wind on Wednesday will gust in excess of 30 mph at times.