Skies remain cloudy with temperatures well below normal in the Coastal Bend today; more rain expected Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak surface high has dried the area this afternoon, with only stray showers showing up, but a cool north wind persists. Expect another disturbance to bring widespread showers Monday before midweek clearing. Thereafter, another disturbance brings a cold front into the Coastal Bend late Thanksgiving Day or early Friday, along with showers and cooler temperatures. Just how wet and cold the second half of the week will be is not yet clear, but plan on a generally wet Thanksgiving and scattered showers early Friday. Meantime, Monday will be cold and wet as a vigorous disturbance glides over the cold air already in place. That will hold daytime temperatures to the lower to middle 50s, with up to 3/4 inch of rain across northern counties. Highs moderate into the 60s to lower 70s the second half of the week. Lows will remain in the middle 40s to upper 50s.

