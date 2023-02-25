Skies are mostly cloudy this afternoon, as a gusty easterly breeze ushers Gulf moisture into the region.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mostly cloudy skies grace the Coastal Bend this afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s along the coast and into the north, while middle 80s prevailed across the south. It will remain warmer than normal through most of the coming week. A round of early morning dense fog dropped visibility to 1/8 mile along the immediate coast today, and patchy overnight fog is anticipated again tonight and Monday night. However, look for a weak Pacific front to sweep into the region after midnight Sunday night, bringing drier air for your Monday. Onshore flow returns quickly though, and warmth and humidity will prevail Tuesday though late Thursday. A much stronger cold front arrives Thursday night and sends the mercury to below normal, with the chill lingering through Saturday. Unfortunately, no rain is expected for the next seven days, exacerbating our drought conditions. Highs will be in the 80s tomorrow through Thursday, then drop into the 60s to lower 70s Friday and Saturday. Lows in the 60s through most of the work week will dip to the 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy to windy through most of the coming week, with elevated fire threat expected Thursday and Friday.

