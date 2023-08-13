Sizzling weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Sunday!

As our weekend comes to an end, the heat is here to stay. We had another afternoon in the triple digits as our high temperature reached 100 degrees.

Heat alerts are still in effect until 8 P.M.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 80s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions.

Tomorrow will be yet another hot day in the triple digits, but as we look ahead to Tuesday and Wednesday there's a small chance for us to get some stray showers in the Coastal Bend.

Most of the Coastal Bend is under a moderate or severe drought so any amount rain we manage to get will be appreciated.

Fingers crossed for those stray showers!

Have a good night!