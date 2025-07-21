Sizzling & oppressive heat in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sweltering heat

Feels like temps up to 110°

The Coastal Bend is in for dangerous heat this week. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temps up to 109°. Moderate to major heat risk will be a concern, so please practice heat safety. Breezy conditions from this weekend will continue to offer a little relief.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: More sunshine and oppressive heat

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78F

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!