Sizzling & oppressive heat in the forecast this week

Julia Kwedi Monday 7/21/25 Sunrise forecast
Sizzling & oppressive heat in the forecast this week
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Sweltering heat
  • Feels like temps up to 110°

The Coastal Bend is in for dangerous heat this week. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temps up to 109°. Moderate to major heat risk will be a concern, so please practice heat safety. Breezy conditions from this weekend will continue to offer a little relief.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: More sunshine and oppressive heat
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78F
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great day and stay cool!

