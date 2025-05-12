Sizzling and dangerous heat this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sweltering heat with feels-like temps above 110º

Heat Advisory will go into effect for inland counties tomorrow at 1 pm

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast this week. Near record or record-breaking high temps in the mid to upper 90s under clear sunny skies will make conditions feel like Summer. Feels-like temps will range from the 90s and beyond the triple digits. Heat advisories have already been issued to go into effect for inland counties tomorrow at 1 pm.

Heat safety must be top of mind all this week, as this type of weather could result in heat-related illnesses. Be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks indoors. Also, check on children, pets, and the elderly!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 72º

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!