Sizzling and dry heat ahead

Hot and dry conditions will continue Friday and into the weekend with 'feels like' temperatures in the 110s
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 06:30:45-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Hot and dry conditions will remain in the forecast for today and through the weekend. Our temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but we will dip back up into 100s over the weekend.

Heat alerts are in effect for the afternoon until 8pm.

Southeast winds will continue to offer some relief throughout the day, gusting as high as 20 MPH.

Rain chances are unlikely early next week, but a stray shower or two could makes it's way inland with the help of an afternoon sea breeze.

Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend!

