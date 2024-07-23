Showers will pick up overnight as daily rain chances increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Heavy showers and t-storms will decline late this afternoon and this evening before they pick up overnight. Daily rain chances

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Scattered overnight showers

Below average temps all week

Tomorrow will the be wettest day of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers & t-storms

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening and stay dry!