Showers will pick up overnight as daily rain chances increase

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Heavy showers and t-storms will decline late this afternoon and this evening before they pick up overnight. Daily rain chances
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered overnight showers
- Below average temps all week
- Tomorrow will the be wettest day of the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Overnight showers
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tomorrow: Scattered showers & t-storms
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a great evening and stay dry!