Showers will pick up overnight as daily rain chances increase

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 23, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday! Heavy showers and t-storms will decline late this afternoon and this evening before they pick up overnight. Daily rain chances

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered overnight showers
  • Below average temps all week
  • Tomorrow will the be wettest day of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overnight showers
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers & t-storms
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE/SE 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening and stay dry!

