Showers to resume tomorrow with lighter winds

Rain activity returns on Halloween with some pauses in between
Julia Kwedi's Wednesday 10-30-24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain will return to the Coastal Bend as a cold front breaks down near by south Texas sparking up showers and t-storm during parts of the morning and afternoon. We'll have pauses and intermissions allowing for trick or treating or other Halloween plans to still be good to go.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend with another cold front that looks to push through South Texas early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tomorrow: Sun/clouds mix with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Isolated showers
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great evening!

