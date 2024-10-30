Showers to resume tomorrow with lighter winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Rain will return to the Coastal Bend as a cold front breaks down near by south Texas sparking up showers and t-storm during parts of the morning and afternoon. We'll have pauses and intermissions allowing for trick or treating or other Halloween plans to still be good to go.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend with another cold front that looks to push through South Texas early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tomorrow: Sun/clouds mix with scattered t-storms

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Thursday night: Isolated showers

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

