Showers & storms this morning; sunshine & heat return by Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parts of Corpus Christi and out to the Island are starting the day with showers and storms bringing some locally heavy rain.

Residents are urged to use caution when driving in thunderstorms and slow down.

As an upper-level low meanders to the east over the next 24-48 hours, we are going to get in on some drier and hotter conditions to end out the week. So, our stretch of rain and cloudy skies will begin to break up and be replaced by sunshine and hot temperatures.

If you have weekend plans, they are looking good with no rain. Just keep in mind that it is going to be hot and very muggy.

In the meantime, we'll have a little moisture left over today and tomorrow resulting in scattered to numerous showers today through the early afternoon. Tomorrow that will taper off to isolated to scattered. By Thursday, the drier air will filter into the area and rain will be out of the forecast.

The Tropical Atlantic is busy with Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl, but neither are a threat here or the US and will move in the northern Atlantic and away from the mainland.

Today: Mainly cloudy, humid and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms; some locally heavy…High: 86…Wind: Variable 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly to mainly cloudy with humid and warm conditions…Low: 73…Wind: Light & Variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with only stray to isolated showers and thunderstorms; less rainfall overall…High: 90…Wind: Variable 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with only a stray shower, rainfall ending and exiting to the east; turning hotter and drier…High: 92…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH…Heat Index: 95-105.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, hot and humid with light wind…High: 93…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH…Heat Index: 100-105.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies; very nice, but humid and hot…High: 94…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH…Heat Index: 100-108.

Sunday: The sunny skies continue with heat and humidity…High: 93…Wind: ENE 5-10 MPH.

Have a great day and keep that umbrella hand for a couple more days. Be safe on the roads during storm activity.