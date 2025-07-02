Showers dry up with haze and increasing heat ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
- Shower activity dwindles today
- Haze and hotter temps ahead
Shower activity will start to wrap up today as drier conditions return to the forecast. Our skies will appear mostly cloudy today, but sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for Independence Day Weekend. Today, we're expected to reach temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. By the end of the week, temperatures will be above average in the mid-90s. Another round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive late Thursday through early Friday, resulting in another dip in air quality for the holiday weekend.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Showers wrap up
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with haze
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
