Showers dry up with haze and increasing heat ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Shower activity dwindles today

Haze and hotter temps ahead

Shower activity will start to wrap up today as drier conditions return to the forecast. Our skies will appear mostly cloudy today, but sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for Independence Day Weekend. Today, we're expected to reach temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. By the end of the week, temperatures will be above average in the mid-90s. Another round of Saharan dust is expected to arrive late Thursday through early Friday, resulting in another dip in air quality for the holiday weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers wrap up

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with haze

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!