Showers douse Coastal Bend this morning, more on tap for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ample Gulf moisture and a nearby stationary front will keep rain chances in your forecast through Saturday, Another shot at precipitation returns Monday night and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While rain chances are good Saturday, most folks will get less than a half inch

Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week

A cold front Monday night brings more rain chances and seasonably cooler air

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly after midnight

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

East southeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:

Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 24 mph

Sunday:

Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Very strong onshore flow this weekend and early next week will bring coastal flooding, high rip current risks and beach erosion.