Showers douse Coastal Bend this morning, more on tap for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ample Gulf moisture and a nearby stationary front will keep rain chances in your forecast through Saturday, Another shot at precipitation returns Monday night and Tuesday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- While rain chances are good Saturday, most folks will get less than a half inch
- Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week
- A cold front Monday night brings more rain chances and seasonably cooler air
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 12 mph
Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 24 mph
Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph
Very strong onshore flow this weekend and early next week will bring coastal flooding, high rip current risks and beach erosion.