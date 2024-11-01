Watch Now
Showers douse Coastal Bend this morning, more on tap for the weekend

Gulf moisture and a nearby stationary front induced showers and a few thunderstorms early Friday, and more wetness is likely for your Saturday. Additional storms will accompany a cold front Tuesday.
Now a 70 percent chance for tropical cyclone development by early next week in the Caribbean. We will keep you advised.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Ample Gulf moisture and a nearby stationary front will keep rain chances in your forecast through Saturday, Another shot at precipitation returns Monday night and Tuesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • While rain chances are good Saturday, most folks will get less than a half inch
  • Temperatures will remain above normal into early next week
  • A cold front Monday night brings more rain chances and seasonably cooler air

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 12 mph

Tomorrow:
Partly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 24 mph

Sunday:
Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 18 to 34 mph

Very strong onshore flow this weekend and early next week will bring coastal flooding, high rip current risks and beach erosion.

