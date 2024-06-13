Showers dampen Coastal Bend today, a hot weekend to precede heavy rain potential next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After scattered showers today and isolated showers Friday, expect heat advisories this weekend followed by heavy rain potential next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat indices in excess of 110 degrees will roast the Coastal Bend this weekend
- A developing tropical system in the southwest Gulf of Mexico may bring 4 to 8 inches of rain midweek
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear with light winds
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
Light southeast
Friday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 109 degrees
Winds:
East wind 10 to 20 mph
Saturday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 112 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 12 to 23 mph
Take excessive heat precautions this weekend, and be prepared for heavy rain next week, especially over the central and southern Coastal Bend.