Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers begin to dry out but muggy conditions set to last all week

A stray shower or two is possible overnight and tomorrow
Julia Kwedi's Monday 9/16 5pm Forecast
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! After starting the work week with showers and some periods of heavy downpours, the skies are drying up and air you can wear remains.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Rain chances be low throughout the remainder of the day. Tomorrow things will be less cloudy and more sunshine. A stray shower or two could pop in.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up this week thanks to unrelenting humidity. Summer like heat will be back in the forecast as heat index values could possibly reach the criteria where heat alerts are necessary.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: More sunshine, a stray shower possible
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and humid
Temperature: Low 76
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.