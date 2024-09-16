Showers begin to dry out but muggy conditions set to last all week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! After starting the work week with showers and some periods of heavy downpours, the skies are drying up and air you can wear remains.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain chances be low throughout the remainder of the day. Tomorrow things will be less cloudy and more sunshine. A stray shower or two could pop in.

Temperatures are expected to gradually warm up this week thanks to unrelenting humidity. Summer like heat will be back in the forecast as heat index values could possibly reach the criteria where heat alerts are necessary.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tomorrow: More sunshine, a stray shower possible

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and humid

Temperature: Low 76

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a great evening!