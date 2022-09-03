Showers and thunderstorms pelt Coastal Bend with 1 to 3 inches of rain; much more expected next several days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Showers and thunderstorms associated with copious moisture, a stationary front and upper level instability will dominate Coastal Bend weather through the middle of next week. Slow-moving surface and upper air features will keep the potential for significant rain and thunderstorms until they gradually taper off Thursday, leaving isolated to stray showers Friday and Saturday. Another five inches of rain may fall in selected locales, so the saturated ground will quickly generate localized flooding. Additionally, runoff into lakes is causing them to approach capacity, so releases may be needed. The clouds and rainfall will hold afternoon temperatures to the 80s through Wednesday, with lower 90s returning Thursday through Saturday. Rain cooling will keep overnight temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be generally light. Neither Tropical Storms Danielle nor Earl pose a threat to land.

