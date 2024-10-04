Showers and t-storms to increase overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Rain is back in the forecast. We'll see increasing showers and t-storms overnight into tomorrow morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The tropical moisture we talked about all week has finally arrived. We saw some shower during parts of this morning and this afternoon. Rain activity will pick up later tonight and carry over into your Saturday. If you're attending ArtWalk, conditions will be comfortable but muggy. Be sure to keep your umbrella on hand as showers could pass through later in the night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with t-storms increasing overnight

Temperature: Low 74º

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and t-storms

Temperature: High 85º

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 74º

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!