Showers and t-storms to increase overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! Rain is back in the forecast. We'll see increasing showers and t-storms overnight into tomorrow morning.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The tropical moisture we talked about all week has finally arrived. We saw some shower during parts of this morning and this afternoon. Rain activity will pick up later tonight and carry over into your Saturday. If you're attending ArtWalk, conditions will be comfortable but muggy. Be sure to keep your umbrella on hand as showers could pass through later in the night.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with t-storms increasing overnight
Temperature: Low 74º
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 85º
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 74º
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Have a good evening and a wonderful weekend!