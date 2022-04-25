Showers and storms increase tonight with front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weather pattern, which consists of windy conditions, warm to hot temperatures, high humidity and little to no rain is going to be coming to an end by later today as a weak cold front slides into South Texas and brings some much needed and welcome changes.

Earlier this morning we had some showers and storms that moved through out northwestern counties, but much of that activity has dissipated. For much of today, we’re going to see a good amount of sunshine and clouds with temperatures headed above normal as the cold front stays to our north for a good chunk of the day. That means we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 80s, with some of our inland communities pushing the lower 90s.

As the day progresses though, and the front inches closer to our area, showers and storms will begin to develop in our inland counties, especially by around 5-9 PM and onward. Some of the showers and storms that develop will bring some heavy rain and a few of them could go on the severe side. This includes storms that have some small to medium size hail, strong and damaging winds of up to 60MPH and frequent lightning. Given that some of these storms could be slow-moving, isolated areas of flash flooding is possible and something that we’ll be monitoring closely. We haven’t had some soaking rains in a while, so the grounds can handle a good bit of rainfall before flooding occurs.

The front itself will push in in the overnight hours, but we’ll get into a pattern that will support mainly cloudy skies and light to moderate showers and storms staying in the area as we head into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only top the middle to upper 70s with lows in the middle 60s!

Rainfall amounts of up to three-quarters to an inch will be common throughout the area, however there will be spots that receive less and others where a couple of inches will be possible too. Use caution when traveling in areas that are receiving heavy rain and get to your destinations safely.

By Wednesday, the front will have stalled to our south and our atmosphere will begin to stabilize once again. Outside of a few left over showers, much of the activity will come to an end and temperatures will start to go back up into the lower 80s.

Heading into the end of the week, winds and warm to hot temperatures will come back along with strong and gusty winds.

Today: Partly cloudy, very warm and muggy with showers and storms increasing later in the afternoon and into the overnight hours; some storms may be severe…High: 87…Wind: ESE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Weak cold front moves in with widespread to numerous showers and storms in South Texas; some storms could be strong bringing heavy rainfall…Low: 66…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, cooler and damp with scattered showers and storms, some will still be heavy…High: 75…Wind: ENE 15-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Rainfall opportunity begins to go away, partly cloudy, warm and breezy…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-20 MPH.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, very warm to hot and muggy with winds increasing again…High: 85…Wind: SE 15-25 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny, a stray coastal shower, very warm and muggy with windy conditions…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Weekend Outlook: Partly cloudy skies, warm and windy.

Have a great day!