Showers and possible t-storms continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Showers and thunderstorms continue today. We may not see as much heavy rainfall as we saw yesterday in our southern counties as winds shift. So, areas further north and around Victoria Crossroads will see the heavier rainfall later on today.

Temperatures will remain in the low 90s, and Coastal Flood advisories will be in effect for our island communities and coastal counties.

Also, great news: we've seen a major improvement in our rainfall deficit as CCIA recorded 2.41" of rain yesterday. So that now leaves us with a 2.61" rainfall deficit to overcome, and we have more showers and storms expected this week to help us with that.

Stay safe, and have a great day!