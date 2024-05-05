Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening northern Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong thunderstorms erupted northwest of the Coastal Bend and are moving east-southeast toward the viewing area. Severe storms, with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind, are possible.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Powerful storms may affect northern Coastal Bend this Evening

Excessive heat will build through the first half of the week

A cold front Thursday evening will return the rest of the week to seasonable, less humid, conditions

Tonight:

Strong thunderstorms early this evening; otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Monday:

Partly cloudy, windy and very warm

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the lower 90s

Winds:

South southeast 12 to 21 mph

Be weather-aware for severe storms this afternoon and evening.