Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening northern Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong thunderstorms erupted northwest of the Coastal Bend and are moving east-southeast toward the viewing area. Severe storms, with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind, are possible.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Powerful storms may affect northern Coastal Bend this Evening
- Excessive heat will build through the first half of the week
- A cold front Thursday evening will return the rest of the week to seasonable, less humid, conditions
Tonight:
Strong thunderstorms early this evening; otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph
Monday:
Partly cloudy, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph
Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 21 mph
Be weather-aware for severe storms this afternoon and evening.