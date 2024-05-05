Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon/evening northern Coastal Bend

Strong thunderstorms erupted northwest of the Coastal Bend and are moving east-southeast toward the viewing area. Severe storms, with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind, are possible.
Capture4.PNG
NWS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Capture4.PNG
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 14:58:52-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong thunderstorms erupted northwest of the Coastal Bend and are moving east-southeast toward the viewing area. Severe storms, with heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind, are possible.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Powerful storms may affect northern Coastal Bend this Evening
  • Excessive heat will build through the first half of the week
  • A cold front Thursday evening will return the rest of the week to seasonable, less humid, conditions

Tonight:
Strong thunderstorms early this evening; otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Monday:
Partly cloudy, windy and very warm
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 15 to 28 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the lower 90s
Winds:
South southeast 12 to 21 mph

Be weather-aware for severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019