Severe storms and heavy rain will be possible tonight through this weekend

Severe Storm Potential Friday
Dale Nelson
Scattered thunderstorms, some possibly severe, Friday night through the weekend
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:27:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of upper-level disturbances and a slow-moving cold front will ignite strong to severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall tonight through the weekend, with more rain coming later next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • A severe thunderstorm watch includes northwestern Coastal Bend tonight
  • Heavy rain and more severe potential this weekend
  • Additional rain and thunderstorms possible Tuesday through Thursday of next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and stormy with severe weather, heavy rain possible
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East 8 to 12 mph

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy and humid with showers and thunderstorms likely
Temperature:
High around 80
Winds:
East 8 to 14 mph

Saturday Night and Sunday:
Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s; high Sunday in the upper 70s
Winds:
East to northeast 8 to 12 mph

It won't be stormy all weekend, but remain watchful for heavy rain and storm storm potential.

