Seasonal cool down for Thanksgiving

Second cold front will move in overnight
Julia Kwedi's Wednesday 11-27-24 5pm Forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Cool, seasonable and windy Thanksgiving holiday

Humidity from winds coming in from the southeast last through tonight. Our second cold front of the week will move through the Coastal Bend overnight into early tomorrow morning. This will allow us to have seasonal and below average temperatures in the 60s for Thanksgiving! Winds will be strong and gusty. The coolest air will arrive Friday so temperatures will drop further into the low 60s. Rain chances look to increase after our last cold front of the week moves in this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Breezy and mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 62ºF
Winds: S/NE 10- 20 mph

Thanksgiving Thursday: Much cooler and cloudy
Temperature: High 67ºF
Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Thursday night:
Temperature: Low 50°F
Winds: N 15 - 20 mph

Have good evening and wonderful holiday!

