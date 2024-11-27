Seasonal cool down for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Second cold front will move in overnight

Cool, seasonable and windy Thanksgiving holiday

Humidity from winds coming in from the southeast last through tonight. Our second cold front of the week will move through the Coastal Bend overnight into early tomorrow morning. This will allow us to have seasonal and below average temperatures in the 60s for Thanksgiving! Winds will be strong and gusty. The coolest air will arrive Friday so temperatures will drop further into the low 60s. Rain chances look to increase after our last cold front of the week moves in this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Breezy and mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: S/NE 10- 20 mph

Thanksgiving Thursday: Much cooler and cloudy

Temperature: High 67ºF

Winds: NNE 15-25 mph

Thursday night:

Temperature: Low 50°F

Winds: N 15 - 20 mph

Have good evening and wonderful holiday!