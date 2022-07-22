CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large upper-level ridge prevails from the Intermountain West into to Mid-Mississippi Valley, keeping heat and humidity locked in for Texas.

Tropical moisture will bring a few showers Saturday. Weak upper-level instability will enhance the Seabreeze on Saturday, allowing stray showers with modest amounts of rainfall.

After a few dry days, another trough moves in from the Gulf of Mexico midweek, prompting isolated showers Wednesday through Friday.

Again, don't expect anything more than a quarter inch of rainfall, so keep watering those yards (in accordance with any water restrictions, of course).

High temperatures will remain in the middle 90s, with lows in the upper 70s. It will stay windy in the afternoons, with gusts near 30 mph. No significant activity is developing in the tropics at this time.

