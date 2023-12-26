Watch Now
Seasonably comfortable conditions

Pleasant temperatures ahead for the last week of 2023
Pleasant temperatures to start the last week of the year as high pressure moves into the Coastal Bend.
sunrise121715.JPG
Posted at 6:33 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 10:32:28-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

We are in the final stretch of 2023! Mother nature gifted us with two cold fronts yesterday reinforcing cool and dry air in the area, making for enjoyable weather this week.

We'll be starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Temperatures will increase into the mid 60s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies but we could see some peaks of sunshine during the afternoon.

High pressure will dominate South Texas beginning Wednesday. This will make for pleasant and sunny conditions during the day and very cool and clear nights. Some parts of the Coastal Bend could see temperatures drop into the 30s. Later this week temperatures will gradually increase as high pressure shifts off into the gulf and moisture once again returns to the area.

I'm tracking our next cold front that is set to arrive at the start of the new year.

Have a wonderful day!

