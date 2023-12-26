Seasonably comfortable conditions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

We are in the final stretch of 2023! Mother nature gifted us with two cold fronts yesterday reinforcing cool and dry air in the area, making for enjoyable weather this week.

We'll be starting off cool this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Temperatures will increase into the mid 60s by the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies but we could see some peaks of sunshine during the afternoon.

High pressure will dominate South Texas beginning Wednesday. This will make for pleasant and sunny conditions during the day and very cool and clear nights. Some parts of the Coastal Bend could see temperatures drop into the 30s. Later this week temperatures will gradually increase as high pressure shifts off into the gulf and moisture once again returns to the area.

I'm tracking our next cold front that is set to arrive at the start of the new year.

Have a wonderful day!

