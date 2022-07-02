CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residual moisture and weak instability allowed isolated showers this afternoon, but upper level ridging takes over to preclude any meaningful rain chances Sunday through the coming work week. The brief opportunity for significant rainfall caused by tropical disturbance 95L has faded into memory, with only stray showers lingering this afternoon. Afternoon heat and humidity prompted a heat advisory through 6 pm today, and any one or more of the next several afternoons will pose the same threat. The core of an upper level ridge will meander across the southern U.S. through the next several days, only briefly allowing a scant coastal shower on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Triple digit temperatures will be common across inland areas of the Coastal Bend. Southeasterly breezes at 14 to 25 mph will keep high levels of humidity in place.

The tropical Atlantic Basin is generating no threatening systems for the western Gulf of Mexico at this time.

