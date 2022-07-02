Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Searing heat, dangerous humidity, accompany a southeasterly breezy over the Coastal Bend this afternoon

Heat advisory in effect through 6 pm today
sunrise109ic.jpg
Courtesy Ian Cummings
Sunny, hot days and fair but humid nights accompany gusty southeasterly breezes but no rain the next several days.
sunrise109ic.jpg
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 16:44:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residual moisture and weak instability allowed isolated showers this afternoon, but upper level ridging takes over to preclude any meaningful rain chances Sunday through the coming work week. The brief opportunity for significant rainfall caused by tropical disturbance 95L has faded into memory, with only stray showers lingering this afternoon. Afternoon heat and humidity prompted a heat advisory through 6 pm today, and any one or more of the next several afternoons will pose the same threat. The core of an upper level ridge will meander across the southern U.S. through the next several days, only briefly allowing a scant coastal shower on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Triple digit temperatures will be common across inland areas of the Coastal Bend. Southeasterly breezes at 14 to 25 mph will keep high levels of humidity in place.

The tropical Atlantic Basin is generating no threatening systems for the western Gulf of Mexico at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019